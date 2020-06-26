14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Your very own PRIVATE POOL! POOL & LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Why only use the community pool when you can have your own Private Screen Enclosed Private Pool. LAWN AND POOL MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED so you will have plenty of free time to relax and enjoy the Resort Style Amenities and the Stoneybrook West Golf Course and Clubhouse. 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath / Private Pool with Screen Enclosure and Balcony off the Master Bedroom. Newer Stainless-Steel Appliances and Front Load Washer and Dryer, Newer Carpet and Custom Interior Paint. Central Vacuum, Master Bedroom features a Spacious Walk in Closet, Master Bath features a separate shower and tub. Solid Surface Counter tops in the Kitchen and Laminate Wood Flooring in Downstairs Family, Living and Dining Room. Stoneybrook West is a 24-GUARD SECURITY GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY OFFERING RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES, BASKETBALL & TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, INLINE SKATING RINK, ARTHUR HILLS DESIGNED 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE, FISHING, BOATING, SKIING ON BEAUTIFUL 325 ACRE LAKE, EVENTS FOR ALL AGES. LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE MAJOR HIGHWAYS (429, FL TURNPIKE AND 408), WINTER GARDEN VILLAGE AT FOWLERS GROVE SHOPPING CENTER, AREA THEME PARKS, SHOPPING DINING AND HOSPITALS.