Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:48 PM

14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE

14730 Masthead Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14730 Masthead Landing Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Your very own PRIVATE POOL! POOL & LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Why only use the community pool when you can have your own Private Screen Enclosed Private Pool. LAWN AND POOL MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED so you will have plenty of free time to relax and enjoy the Resort Style Amenities and the Stoneybrook West Golf Course and Clubhouse. 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath / Private Pool with Screen Enclosure and Balcony off the Master Bedroom. Newer Stainless-Steel Appliances and Front Load Washer and Dryer, Newer Carpet and Custom Interior Paint. Central Vacuum, Master Bedroom features a Spacious Walk in Closet, Master Bath features a separate shower and tub. Solid Surface Counter tops in the Kitchen and Laminate Wood Flooring in Downstairs Family, Living and Dining Room. Stoneybrook West is a 24-GUARD SECURITY GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY OFFERING RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES, BASKETBALL & TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, INLINE SKATING RINK, ARTHUR HILLS DESIGNED 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE, FISHING, BOATING, SKIING ON BEAUTIFUL 325 ACRE LAKE, EVENTS FOR ALL AGES. LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE MAJOR HIGHWAYS (429, FL TURNPIKE AND 408), WINTER GARDEN VILLAGE AT FOWLERS GROVE SHOPPING CENTER, AREA THEME PARKS, SHOPPING DINING AND HOSPITALS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have any available units?
14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have?
Some of 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14730 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
