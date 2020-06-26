1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP

Amenities

Awesome opportunity to rent this wonderful 3 bed town home in the gated Tucker Oaks Community in Winter Garden. The second floor has 3 good sized bedrooms with the master having it's own en=suite bathroom. Residents here enjoy walking trails, a park, playground, and community pool. This kitchen have beautiful 42-inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. You are conveniently located near the Winter Garden Village with plenty of shopping, restaurants, and dining. Your family is also located near the FL Turnpike as well as the 429; just a quick commute from the rest of Central Florida. Amazing schools include Sunridge Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and West Orange High School. Call us TODAY for your private showing!

OWNER DOES ACCEPT 7 MONTHS LEASE