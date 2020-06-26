All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP

1472 Scarlet Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1472 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Awesome opportunity to rent this wonderful 3 bed town home in the gated Tucker Oaks Community in Winter Garden. The second floor has 3 good sized bedrooms with the master having it's own en=suite bathroom. Residents here enjoy walking trails, a park, playground, and community pool. This kitchen have beautiful 42-inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. You are conveniently located near the Winter Garden Village with plenty of shopping, restaurants, and dining. Your family is also located near the FL Turnpike as well as the 429; just a quick commute from the rest of Central Florida. Amazing schools include Sunridge Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and West Orange High School. Call us TODAY for your private showing!
OWNER DOES ACCEPT 7 MONTHS LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP have any available units?
1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP have?
Some of 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers parking.
Does 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP has a pool.
Does 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College