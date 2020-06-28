14716 Seton Creek Blvd

Amenities

New construction by Meritage Homes Tennyson model. 4 bedroom - 2.5 bathroom 2,047 sq ft. First floor open plan family room - dining room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with dark wood 42" cabinets. Half bath. Tile throughout. Second floor offers Master suite with walk in shower double vanity, 3 bedrooms and second bathroom with double vanity. Open loft flex room. 2 car garage with opener.

This new construction by Meritage Homes is a perfect family residence.

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2047 Sq Ft.

First floor offers open plan family room, Dining room and Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" dark wood cabinets and tile throughout. Half bath for guests.

Second floor Master Suite and bathroom at the front, 3 bedrooms and a second bathroom.

Open loft flex space is a bonus.