13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

Winter Garden gated Townhome community in walking distance to Winter Garden Village and the hospital. Just minutes from the historic downtown Winter Garden. This townhome has brand new carpet and wood laminate floors. It also comes with a Washer and Dryer located upstairs in the laundry closet. Townhome features an oversized one car garage with plenty of room for storage. The garage has rear entry which leads to the private patio/courtyard . Also, this unit is located direclty across the street from the pool and Clubhouse.