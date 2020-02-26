All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 23 2020

13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE

13738 Daniels Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13738 Daniels Landing Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Winter Garden gated Townhome community in walking distance to Winter Garden Village and the hospital. Just minutes from the historic downtown Winter Garden. This townhome has brand new carpet and wood laminate floors. It also comes with a Washer and Dryer located upstairs in the laundry closet. Townhome features an oversized one car garage with plenty of room for storage. The garage has rear entry which leads to the private patio/courtyard . Also, this unit is located direclty across the street from the pool and Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have any available units?
13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have?
Some of 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13738 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

