13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE

Like New!!! This 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the desirable Daniels Landing community only minutes from shopping, restaurants, & major roadways (408 / Florida Turnpike / 429). This END unit townhome features a spacious floor plan, 2 master bedrooms, newer laminate wood floors in the downstairs living, & a private rear patio. Daniels Landing is a Gated community and features include a clubhouse with a heated pool, trail for jogging, fitness,& a playground. Services include: basic cable, internet, & grounds maintenance. This Townhome has been very well maintained. Oversized 1 car garage & Washer/Dryer Included... Must see to truly appreciate!!