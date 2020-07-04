All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE

13220 Daniels Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13220 Daniels Landing Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Like New!!! This 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the desirable Daniels Landing community only minutes from shopping, restaurants, & major roadways (408 / Florida Turnpike / 429). This END unit townhome features a spacious floor plan, 2 master bedrooms, newer laminate wood floors in the downstairs living, & a private rear patio. Daniels Landing is a Gated community and features include a clubhouse with a heated pool, trail for jogging, fitness,& a playground. Services include: basic cable, internet, & grounds maintenance. This Townhome has been very well maintained. Oversized 1 car garage & Washer/Dryer Included... Must see to truly appreciate!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have any available units?
13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have?
Some of 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13220 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College