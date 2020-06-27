All apartments in Windermere
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

509 Jennifer Lane

509 Jennifer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

509 Jennifer Lane, Windermere, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home For Rent at 509 Jennifer Lane Windermere, FL 34786 - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single Family Pool Home, Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Washer & Dryer, Fireplace, 2 car garage on 1 acre, Please call to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Conroy-Windermere Road West of Apopka-Vineland Road; Right onto Jennifer Lane

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4248790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Jennifer Lane have any available units?
509 Jennifer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windermere, FL.
What amenities does 509 Jennifer Lane have?
Some of 509 Jennifer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Jennifer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
509 Jennifer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Jennifer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 509 Jennifer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windermere.
Does 509 Jennifer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 509 Jennifer Lane offers parking.
Does 509 Jennifer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Jennifer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Jennifer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 509 Jennifer Lane has a pool.
Does 509 Jennifer Lane have accessible units?
No, 509 Jennifer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Jennifer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Jennifer Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Jennifer Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 Jennifer Lane has units with air conditioning.
