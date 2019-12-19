All apartments in Williamsburg
Find more places like 4838 LORETTA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamsburg, FL
/
4838 LORETTA LANE
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

4838 LORETTA LANE

4838 Loretta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Williamsburg
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4838 Loretta Lane, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Comfortable & Cozy large 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Williamsburg/Lakeridge - minutes from Universal, SeaWorld, & Disney. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac and footsteps from the beautiful community pool & tennis court. Don't worry about lawncare. It is included in the rent.
Kitchen is updated with granite, nice cabinets, & newer appliances. Tile & Laminate make this home easy to care for and enjoy. Williamsburg is located in south / central Orange Co. - convenient to the Convention Center, Airport, Downtown, and very local shopping. Florida Room is L-Shaped. One half is 10'6" x 20' and the other half is 20'6" x 22". Fireplace has not been used in years and condition is unknown. Not to be used by tenants. HOA Fees and basic lawn care provided by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4838 LORETTA LANE have any available units?
4838 LORETTA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, FL.
What amenities does 4838 LORETTA LANE have?
Some of 4838 LORETTA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4838 LORETTA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4838 LORETTA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 LORETTA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4838 LORETTA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 4838 LORETTA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4838 LORETTA LANE offers parking.
Does 4838 LORETTA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4838 LORETTA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 LORETTA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4838 LORETTA LANE has a pool.
Does 4838 LORETTA LANE have accessible units?
No, 4838 LORETTA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 LORETTA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4838 LORETTA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4838 LORETTA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4838 LORETTA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamsburg 2 BedroomsWilliamsburg 3 Bedrooms
Williamsburg Apartments with GymWilliamsburg Apartments with Parking
Williamsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College