4838 LORETTA LANE

Amenities
Comfortable & Cozy large 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Williamsburg/Lakeridge - minutes from Universal, SeaWorld, & Disney. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac and footsteps from the beautiful community pool & tennis court. Don't worry about lawncare. It is included in the rent.
Kitchen is updated with granite, nice cabinets, & newer appliances. Tile & Laminate make this home easy to care for and enjoy. Williamsburg is located in south / central Orange Co. - convenient to the Convention Center, Airport, Downtown, and very local shopping. Florida Room is L-Shaped. One half is 10'6" x 20' and the other half is 20'6" x 22". Fireplace has not been used in years and condition is unknown. Not to be used by tenants. HOA Fees and basic lawn care provided by landlord.