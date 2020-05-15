All apartments in Williamsburg
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

12124 DICKENSON LANE

12124 Dickenson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12124 Dickenson Lane, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this lovely 3/2 pool home! You will be impressed from the very first moment you step into this spacious, bright home! The beautiful
wood floor immediately create a welcoming atmosphere. The elegant tile floors in all wet areas and the family room keep the home fresh and easy
to maintain. The upgraded kitchen boasts stunning granite counters and a designer backsplash. But wait until you see the gorgeous screened in pool
surrounded by lush landscaping and overlooking the peaceful water. The covered patio is the perfect spot to enjoy a glass of wine after a work day
or get together with friends for a summer BBQ. The bathrooms have been beautifully updated. This home is super clean and ready for you to move
in today! Deer Creek Village offers a community pool and various other amenities including Tennis court, Basketball court, playground and more
Located only minutes from 528/I-4 and Seaworld yet maintaining a peaceful and relaxed feel, this neighborhood is highly sought after! Don't wait!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12124 DICKENSON LANE have any available units?
12124 DICKENSON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, FL.
What amenities does 12124 DICKENSON LANE have?
Some of 12124 DICKENSON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12124 DICKENSON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12124 DICKENSON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12124 DICKENSON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12124 DICKENSON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 12124 DICKENSON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12124 DICKENSON LANE offers parking.
Does 12124 DICKENSON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12124 DICKENSON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12124 DICKENSON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12124 DICKENSON LANE has a pool.
Does 12124 DICKENSON LANE have accessible units?
No, 12124 DICKENSON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12124 DICKENSON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12124 DICKENSON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12124 DICKENSON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12124 DICKENSON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

