12124 DICKENSON LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Welcome to this lovely 3/2 pool home! You will be impressed from the very first moment you step into this spacious, bright home! The beautiful

wood floor immediately create a welcoming atmosphere. The elegant tile floors in all wet areas and the family room keep the home fresh and easy

to maintain. The upgraded kitchen boasts stunning granite counters and a designer backsplash. But wait until you see the gorgeous screened in pool

surrounded by lush landscaping and overlooking the peaceful water. The covered patio is the perfect spot to enjoy a glass of wine after a work day

or get together with friends for a summer BBQ. The bathrooms have been beautifully updated. This home is super clean and ready for you to move

in today! Deer Creek Village offers a community pool and various other amenities including Tennis court, Basketball court, playground and more

Located only minutes from 528/I-4 and Seaworld yet maintaining a peaceful and relaxed feel, this neighborhood is highly sought after! Don't wait!!