Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Private 2 bedroom / 2 bath home located in the lovely Williamsburg community of Somerset off the beaten path but close to all the main attractions, shopping, Beeline (528), I-4 and the airport. Home has screened in front and rear porches, comfortable sized rooms for someone who does not smoke and has no animals. Community pool, and tennis courts available at the clubhouse. Minimum 1 year lease with the first, last and 1 month security deposit paid at move in.