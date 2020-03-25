10623 BELLFLOWER COURT

Amenities

WILLIAMSBURG/SEA WORLD area 4BD 3BA home, over 2400 sq/ft!!! Open floor plan in living area, with HUGE LIVING ROOM, includes a gas fireplace, laminate floors, spacious sunroom/bonus room with VAULTED CEILING. Solid wood cabinets in kitchen, breakfast bar. Split floor plan with TWO master bedrooms!! Foyer at entry, with plenty of space for a sitting room. SCREENED PORCH in rear of home. 1 car garage, washer and dryer included "as-is". Owner will consider one small pet. Community pool and tennis courts. LOCATION is just minutes to Sea World, I-Drive, Universal Studios and I-4. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then schedule appointment today.