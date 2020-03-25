All apartments in Williamsburg
10623 BELLFLOWER COURT
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:37 AM

10623 BELLFLOWER COURT

10623 Bellflower Court · No Longer Available
Location

10623 Bellflower Court, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
WILLIAMSBURG/SEA WORLD area 4BD 3BA home, over 2400 sq/ft!!! Open floor plan in living area, with HUGE LIVING ROOM, includes a gas fireplace, laminate floors, spacious sunroom/bonus room with VAULTED CEILING. Solid wood cabinets in kitchen, breakfast bar. Split floor plan with TWO master bedrooms!! Foyer at entry, with plenty of space for a sitting room. SCREENED PORCH in rear of home. 1 car garage, washer and dryer included "as-is". Owner will consider one small pet. Community pool and tennis courts. LOCATION is just minutes to Sea World, I-Drive, Universal Studios and I-4. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then schedule appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT have any available units?
10623 BELLFLOWER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, FL.
What amenities does 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT have?
Some of 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10623 BELLFLOWER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT offers parking.
Does 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT has a pool.
Does 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT have accessible units?
No, 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10623 BELLFLOWER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
