9700 NW 84TH AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

A BRAND NEW UNIQUE 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM, AT DOWNTOWN DORAL IN THE HEART OF URBANA A LENNAR COMMUNITY! 3 BEDROOMS 2 1/2 BATHS, SMART HOME TECNOLOGY,WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN DORAL,NEXT TO A+ CHARTER SCHOOL AND PUBLIC SCHOOL, RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING AND GOLF COURSE, PROPERTY HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CERAMIC THROUGHOUT FIRTS FLOOR AND CARPET FLOORS ON STAIRS AND SECOND FLOOR , WASHER AND DRYER, READY TO MOVE IN, EXCELLENT LOCATION MUST TO SEE.

SEC DEPOSIT, 1 ADVANCE RENT,1 LAST MONTH DEPOSIT.