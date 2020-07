Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Charming two bedroom two bathroom home. Surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, and completely fenced. Spacious living areas, and ideal for entertaining. This home sits on a 14,000 sqft lot for those summer barbecues, and get-togethers. Centrally located, and ready for occupancy. Yard maintenance is included in the rent.