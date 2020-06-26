All apartments in Westchase
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

9865 Meadow Field Cir

9865 Meadow Field Cir · No Longer Available
Westchase
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location

9865 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 3 bath plus bonus room Townhome in highly desired West Park Village community! - Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 3 bath plus bonus room Townhome in highly desired West Park Village community! Spacious floor plan featuring 20+ ft ceilings, wood floors, tile and carpet. Full size 2 car garage with a brick pave 2 car covered exterior carport.The kitchen boasts recessed lighting, 42" cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher & Microwave, pantry, breakfast bar and tons of storage. The master suite Boasts ROOM FOR a king size bed + furniture set, a private balcony, walk in closet, double vanities with cultured marble counter tops. HOA only accepts single families. NO ROOMMATES! PETS ALLOWED BREED RESTRICTED.

(RLNE5161155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9865 Meadow Field Cir have any available units?
9865 Meadow Field Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9865 Meadow Field Cir have?
Some of 9865 Meadow Field Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9865 Meadow Field Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9865 Meadow Field Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9865 Meadow Field Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9865 Meadow Field Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9865 Meadow Field Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9865 Meadow Field Cir offers parking.
Does 9865 Meadow Field Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9865 Meadow Field Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9865 Meadow Field Cir have a pool?
No, 9865 Meadow Field Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9865 Meadow Field Cir have accessible units?
No, 9865 Meadow Field Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9865 Meadow Field Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9865 Meadow Field Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9865 Meadow Field Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9865 Meadow Field Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
