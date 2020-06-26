9865 Meadow Field Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 3 bath plus bonus room Townhome in highly desired West Park Village community! - Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 3 bath plus bonus room Townhome in highly desired West Park Village community! Spacious floor plan featuring 20+ ft ceilings, wood floors, tile and carpet. Full size 2 car garage with a brick pave 2 car covered exterior carport.The kitchen boasts recessed lighting, 42" cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher & Microwave, pantry, breakfast bar and tons of storage. The master suite Boasts ROOM FOR a king size bed + furniture set, a private balcony, walk in closet, double vanities with cultured marble counter tops. HOA only accepts single families. NO ROOMMATES! PETS ALLOWED BREED RESTRICTED.



(RLNE5161155)