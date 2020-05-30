All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:54 AM

9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9640 Lake Chase Island Way · (813) 363-3611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9640 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9640 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
This is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with neutral color, each bedroom has walking closets and
bathroom access, vinyl laminate flooring at high traffic living spaces. Enjoy peaceful Lake View when opening
the front door. Located in the desirable Gated subdivision of Lake Chase in Westchase. Maintenance free resort
style, Fitness Room, Community pools & tennis and sand courts and more. All this nestled in a park-like setting.
Easy access to Veterans Express Way, minutes to International Airport and Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
No, 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity