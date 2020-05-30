9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

This is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with neutral color, each bedroom has walking closets and

bathroom access, vinyl laminate flooring at high traffic living spaces. Enjoy peaceful Lake View when opening

the front door. Located in the desirable Gated subdivision of Lake Chase in Westchase. Maintenance free resort

style, Fitness Room, Community pools & tennis and sand courts and more. All this nestled in a park-like setting.

Easy access to Veterans Express Way, minutes to International Airport and Beaches.