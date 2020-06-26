All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE

9410 Greenpointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9410 Greenpointe Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
NEW LISTING FOR LEASE.WESTCHASE - located on CONSERVATION lot and Cul-De-Sac in GATED/guarded GREENS. Beautiful Arthur Rutenburg built home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths plus a DEN/OFFICE (could be used as a 4th bedroom). A very welcoming and wide open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Step out the sliding glass doors and you'll feel like you're on vacation! Gorgeous screened POOL and SPA overlooking private conservation. Practical kitchen overlooks the entire length of the Great room and boasts MAPLE cabinets, GRANITE counter tops, TILE back splash, GAS stove, CLOSET pantry, and breakfast area.New Microwave and Washing machine GREAT ROOM features recessed lighting and BARREL ceiling.This home can also accommodate a large Dining Table. Impressive details throughout the home including CROWN MOLDING, PLANTATION SHUTTERS. Pocket door to second and third bedrooms for extra privacy. Fourth room perfect for office or den.SORRY NO PETS! Lawn and Pool service included in monthly rent. Walk or ride to Westchase Pool, tennis courts, Baybridge Park, shops and restaurants! Just 20 minutes to Tampa International Airport and 45 minutes to Clearwater/St Pete Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE have any available units?
9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg