9410 GREENPOINTE DRIVE

NEW LISTING FOR LEASE.WESTCHASE - located on CONSERVATION lot and Cul-De-Sac in GATED/guarded GREENS. Beautiful Arthur Rutenburg built home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths plus a DEN/OFFICE (could be used as a 4th bedroom). A very welcoming and wide open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Step out the sliding glass doors and you'll feel like you're on vacation! Gorgeous screened POOL and SPA overlooking private conservation. Practical kitchen overlooks the entire length of the Great room and boasts MAPLE cabinets, GRANITE counter tops, TILE back splash, GAS stove, CLOSET pantry, and breakfast area.New Microwave and Washing machine GREAT ROOM features recessed lighting and BARREL ceiling.This home can also accommodate a large Dining Table. Impressive details throughout the home including CROWN MOLDING, PLANTATION SHUTTERS. Pocket door to second and third bedrooms for extra privacy. Fourth room perfect for office or den.SORRY NO PETS! Lawn and Pool service included in monthly rent. Walk or ride to Westchase Pool, tennis courts, Baybridge Park, shops and restaurants! Just 20 minutes to Tampa International Airport and 45 minutes to Clearwater/St Pete Beaches.