9228 FOX SPARROW ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Gorgeous townhome with SPECTACULAR UPGRADES! This pristine, move-in ready townhome is located in the GATED COMMUNITY of West Lake, minutes from Westchase and all the conveniences of this terrific location. Wood-look plank tile floors, white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, subway tile backsplash.....the details are just right! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room. Enjoy the community pool and life in this quiet enclave. One small dog will be considered, sorry, no cats. Available for move in August 1 or sooner.