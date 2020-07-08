9228 FOX SPARROW ROAD

Amenities
Gorgeous townhome with SPECTACULAR UPGRADES! This pristine, move-in ready townhome is located in the GATED COMMUNITY of West Lake, minutes from Westchase and all the conveniences of this terrific location. Wood-look plank tile floors, white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, subway tile backsplash.....the details are just right! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room. Enjoy the community pool and life in this quiet enclave. One small dog will be considered, sorry, no cats. Available for move in August 1 or sooner.