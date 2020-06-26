9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Great water view three bedroom two bath second floor condo with 2 stories. Features open pond view from all windows, granite countertops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. 5 x24 inch modern tile in kitchen and entry, nice carpeting in bedrooms, and upstairs loft area perfect for home office or play area. High 20 ft ceilings in family room and kitchen with stunning views of the community lake. Neighborhood amenities are just steps away including tennis courts, swimming pool, mail complex, and walking path around lake. Other amenities include clubhouse, community pools, fitness center, sand volleyball and basketball courts, private gated entrances. Easy and quick access to local shopping, restaurants, schools and area amenities. Just minutes from Veterans' Expressway, Airport, and downtown. unit also come with 1 Garage!