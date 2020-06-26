All apartments in Westchase
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9020 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

9020 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Great water view three bedroom two bath second floor condo with 2 stories. Features open pond view from all windows, granite countertops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. 5 x24 inch modern tile in kitchen and entry, nice carpeting in bedrooms, and upstairs loft area perfect for home office or play area. High 20 ft ceilings in family room and kitchen with stunning views of the community lake. Neighborhood amenities are just steps away including tennis courts, swimming pool, mail complex, and walking path around lake. Other amenities include clubhouse, community pools, fitness center, sand volleyball and basketball courts, private gated entrances. Easy and quick access to local shopping, restaurants, schools and area amenities. Just minutes from Veterans' Expressway, Airport, and downtown. unit also come with 1 Garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9020 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

