14906 Pineapple Ln

Available Now! Stunning home in one of Tampa Bay's most sought after communities! Highland Park. This 2,599 SF home features 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Spacious floor plan with 10' high ceilings. This 2-level home has a 1st floor open-concept combined dining area, great room, kitchen & full bath all with travertine tile floors. The Kitchen features island, granite counter tops, solid wood custom cabinets, energy-star GE stainless appliances of side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher & microwave. There is a screened lanai and off the great room that overlooks the pond and a bonus den space that could be used as an additional bedroom. The master is located on the 2nd floor w/ an en suite bath featuring a glass-enclosed shower, soaking tub, double vanity, granite, and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms with walk in closets and share a full bath with double vanity on the 2nd floor. Enjoy strolls of the community boardwalks through natural areas for easy access to the Community Lake House, pool, fitness center, playgrounds, lake docks and so much more.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



