Westchase, FL
14906 Pineapple Ln
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

14906 Pineapple Ln

14906 Pineapple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14906 Pineapple Lane, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available Now! Stunning home in one of Tampa Bay's most sought after communities! Highland Park. This 2,599 SF home features 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Spacious floor plan with 10' high ceilings. This 2-level home has a 1st floor open-concept combined dining area, great room, kitchen & full bath all with travertine tile floors. The Kitchen features island, granite counter tops, solid wood custom cabinets, energy-star GE stainless appliances of side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher & microwave. There is a screened lanai and off the great room that overlooks the pond and a bonus den space that could be used as an additional bedroom. The master is located on the 2nd floor w/ an en suite bath featuring a glass-enclosed shower, soaking tub, double vanity, granite, and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms with walk in closets and share a full bath with double vanity on the 2nd floor. Enjoy strolls of the community boardwalks through natural areas for easy access to the Community Lake House, pool, fitness center, playgrounds, lake docks and so much more.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14906 Pineapple Ln have any available units?
14906 Pineapple Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 14906 Pineapple Ln have?
Some of 14906 Pineapple Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14906 Pineapple Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14906 Pineapple Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14906 Pineapple Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14906 Pineapple Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 14906 Pineapple Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14906 Pineapple Ln offers parking.
Does 14906 Pineapple Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14906 Pineapple Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14906 Pineapple Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14906 Pineapple Ln has a pool.
Does 14906 Pineapple Ln have accessible units?
No, 14906 Pineapple Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14906 Pineapple Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14906 Pineapple Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14906 Pineapple Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14906 Pineapple Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
