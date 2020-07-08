13439 White Elk Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Pool Care Included! New Carpet Upstairs, Tile/Wood Downstairs. New Paint on 1st Floor. 4 Bed 3 Bath. You can enjoy this spacious and open, two-story pool home situated on a corner lot and offers 2,320 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal living room, formal dining room, family room, inside laundry room, and a 2-car garage. The updated kitchen features custom wood cabinetry with crown molding, beautiful granite countertops with stunning backsplash, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, closet pantry, and breakfast nook. One of the secondary bedrooms and a full bath are located downstairs which is perfect for a guest suite or home office. The master bedroom has a double door entry, large walk-in closet, dual vanities with granite counter-tops, garden tub, and separate shower. The screened in-ground pool overlooks the back yard with privacy fence. Other features of this well-maintained home include French doors, arched doorways, ceiling fans, plant ledges, and blinds. Fawn Lake offers community pool, parks, and is close to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, the Citrus Park mall, Upper Tampa Bay Trail, and the Veterans Expressway, so downtown Tampa, the airport, and gulf beaches are just a short drive away. Call 610-999-8687 today for more information and make this upscale house your home.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.