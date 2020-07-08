All apartments in Westchase
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

13439 White Elk Loop

13439 White Elk Loop · No Longer Available
Location

13439 White Elk Loop, Westchase, FL 33626
Fawn Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
Pool Care Included! New Carpet Upstairs, Tile/Wood Downstairs. New Paint on 1st Floor. 4 Bed 3 Bath. You can enjoy this spacious and open, two-story pool home situated on a corner lot and offers 2,320 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal living room, formal dining room, family room, inside laundry room, and a 2-car garage. The updated kitchen features custom wood cabinetry with crown molding, beautiful granite countertops with stunning backsplash, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, closet pantry, and breakfast nook. One of the secondary bedrooms and a full bath are located downstairs which is perfect for a guest suite or home office. The master bedroom has a double door entry, large walk-in closet, dual vanities with granite counter-tops, garden tub, and separate shower. The screened in-ground pool overlooks the back yard with privacy fence. Other features of this well-maintained home include French doors, arched doorways, ceiling fans, plant ledges, and blinds. Fawn Lake offers community pool, parks, and is close to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, the Citrus Park mall, Upper Tampa Bay Trail, and the Veterans Expressway, so downtown Tampa, the airport, and gulf beaches are just a short drive away. Call 610-999-8687 today for more information and make this upscale house your home.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13439 White Elk Loop have any available units?
13439 White Elk Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 13439 White Elk Loop have?
Some of 13439 White Elk Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13439 White Elk Loop currently offering any rent specials?
13439 White Elk Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13439 White Elk Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 13439 White Elk Loop is pet friendly.
Does 13439 White Elk Loop offer parking?
Yes, 13439 White Elk Loop offers parking.
Does 13439 White Elk Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13439 White Elk Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13439 White Elk Loop have a pool?
Yes, 13439 White Elk Loop has a pool.
Does 13439 White Elk Loop have accessible units?
No, 13439 White Elk Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 13439 White Elk Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13439 White Elk Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 13439 White Elk Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 13439 White Elk Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
