12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Located in the highly sought after gated golf course community of Harbor Links, this stunning four bedroom, three and a half bath custom Hannah Bartoletta home has everything you've been looking for. Situated on a huge cul-de-sac, there's plenty of room for the kids to play without worrying about traffic. Spectacular views of the pond and over 20 acres of forest in your backyard! On the first floor you have the oversized master bedroom overlooking the pool with direct access to the lanai. The master bathroom has been completely updated with dual vanities, seamless glass shower stall and separate flat bottom tub. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood throughout the living areas. Beautifully updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Family room has a great view of the backyard and updated wood burning fire place. Dining room, powder room, office and sunken formal living room also located on the first floor. Upstairs you'll find three more bedrooms, including a jack and jill bathroom, as well as another full bath. Spacious loft area with built in shelving and desk. New carpet in the bedrooms. TWO BRAND NEW A/C UNITS! Plantation shutters throughout. New hot water heater. New pool equipment. Fabulous location, right down the street from shopping, restaurants, parks, playgrounds, golf, two community pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to Tampa International Airport and the Gulf beaches. What more could you ask for?