Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE

12306 Marblehead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12306 Marblehead Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the highly sought after gated golf course community of Harbor Links, this stunning four bedroom, three and a half bath custom Hannah Bartoletta home has everything you've been looking for. Situated on a huge cul-de-sac, there's plenty of room for the kids to play without worrying about traffic. Spectacular views of the pond and over 20 acres of forest in your backyard! On the first floor you have the oversized master bedroom overlooking the pool with direct access to the lanai. The master bathroom has been completely updated with dual vanities, seamless glass shower stall and separate flat bottom tub. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood throughout the living areas. Beautifully updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Family room has a great view of the backyard and updated wood burning fire place. Dining room, powder room, office and sunken formal living room also located on the first floor. Upstairs you'll find three more bedrooms, including a jack and jill bathroom, as well as another full bath. Spacious loft area with built in shelving and desk. New carpet in the bedrooms. TWO BRAND NEW A/C UNITS! Plantation shutters throughout. New hot water heater. New pool equipment. Fabulous location, right down the street from shopping, restaurants, parks, playgrounds, golf, two community pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to Tampa International Airport and the Gulf beaches. What more could you ask for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE have any available units?
12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE have?
Some of 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12306 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
