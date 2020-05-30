All apartments in Westchase
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE

11906 Northumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11906 Northumberland Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchester of Hillsborough

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Westchester is a GATED community offering a very spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 3 CAR GARAGE in the Westchase area! The formal living & dining rooms greet you as you enter the beautiful lead-detailed glass front door. Arched doorways lead through to the family room area. The kitchen offers ample cabinet & counter top space, ALL APPLIANCES and an island. The master suite is located on the 2nd level of this home and features DOUBLE CLOSETS, soaker tub, walk-in shower, double sink vanity & a linen closet. The master bedroom also features sliding pocket doors leading to one of the bedrooms, perfect for an office, nursery or man cave space! Two additional bedrooms and the second full bath are also located on the 2nd level. The second full bath features a double sink vanity and a linen closet. The 5th full bedroom is located on the 1st level, along with a convenient & spacious half bath. This home has plenty of storage with 3 linen closets, an under-the-stairs storage closet, and an over-sized laundry room! Enjoy the private views from the SCREENED LANAI. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! Pets w/ owner approval. ** AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have any available units?
11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
