11906 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Westchester is a GATED community offering a very spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 3 CAR GARAGE in the Westchase area! The formal living & dining rooms greet you as you enter the beautiful lead-detailed glass front door. Arched doorways lead through to the family room area. The kitchen offers ample cabinet & counter top space, ALL APPLIANCES and an island. The master suite is located on the 2nd level of this home and features DOUBLE CLOSETS, soaker tub, walk-in shower, double sink vanity & a linen closet. The master bedroom also features sliding pocket doors leading to one of the bedrooms, perfect for an office, nursery or man cave space! Two additional bedrooms and the second full bath are also located on the 2nd level. The second full bath features a double sink vanity and a linen closet. The 5th full bedroom is located on the 1st level, along with a convenient & spacious half bath. This home has plenty of storage with 3 linen closets, an under-the-stairs storage closet, and an over-sized laundry room! Enjoy the private views from the SCREENED LANAI. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! Pets w/ owner approval. ** AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN **