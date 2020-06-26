All apartments in Westchase
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:35 AM

11233 Windsor Place Cir

11233 Windsor Place Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11233 Windsor Place Circle, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Windsor Place Community Awaits you! 2/2.5 picture perfect townhome that is warm and cozy upon entrance. Your kitchen is located to the left of the front door with a cozy breakfast nook and beautiful stainless appliances. Open kitchen has breakfast bar that spills into the family room. Half bath for guests yet, upstairs are two large bedrooms and two bathrooms. Walk in closet in the master and convenient laundry room upstairs. Relax at the end of a busy day in the screened in lanai. The home also includes a one car garage, utilities that convey with the rental is as follows, lawn care, pool care and trash. Pet friendly to small animals up to 35 lbs. The community has a sparkling pool and is located near great shopping and restaurants. Quick ride to the airport and beaches. Available 4/10/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/IlIV5faQg84

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11233 Windsor Place Cir have any available units?
11233 Windsor Place Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11233 Windsor Place Cir have?
Some of 11233 Windsor Place Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11233 Windsor Place Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11233 Windsor Place Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11233 Windsor Place Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11233 Windsor Place Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11233 Windsor Place Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11233 Windsor Place Cir offers parking.
Does 11233 Windsor Place Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11233 Windsor Place Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11233 Windsor Place Cir have a pool?
Yes, 11233 Windsor Place Cir has a pool.
Does 11233 Windsor Place Cir have accessible units?
No, 11233 Windsor Place Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11233 Windsor Place Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11233 Windsor Place Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 11233 Windsor Place Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11233 Windsor Place Cir has units with air conditioning.

