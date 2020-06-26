11233 Windsor Place Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Desirable Windsor Place Community Awaits you! 2/2.5 picture perfect townhome that is warm and cozy upon entrance. Your kitchen is located to the left of the front door with a cozy breakfast nook and beautiful stainless appliances. Open kitchen has breakfast bar that spills into the family room. Half bath for guests yet, upstairs are two large bedrooms and two bathrooms. Walk in closet in the master and convenient laundry room upstairs. Relax at the end of a busy day in the screened in lanai. The home also includes a one car garage, utilities that convey with the rental is as follows, lawn care, pool care and trash. Pet friendly to small animals up to 35 lbs. The community has a sparkling pool and is located near great shopping and restaurants. Quick ride to the airport and beaches. Available 4/10/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/IlIV5faQg84