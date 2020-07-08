All apartments in Westchase
Last updated September 27 2019

11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE

11046 Windsor Place Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11046 Windsor Place Circle, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful move in ready townhome in Windsor Place Subdivision. Gorgeous granite in kitchen will all black appliances. Washer and dryer are on second floor. Townhome has a high end water softener and water filtration system. Large living room with sliding glass doors leading to large screened in lanai overlooking the preserve. Second floor is finished with gleaming wood flooring including the stairs. Large master suit with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and great preserve view. Great location it the community, only steps from the beautiful community pool. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have any available units?
11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have?
Some of 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
