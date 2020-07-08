11046 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful move in ready townhome in Windsor Place Subdivision. Gorgeous granite in kitchen will all black appliances. Washer and dryer are on second floor. Townhome has a high end water softener and water filtration system. Large living room with sliding glass doors leading to large screened in lanai overlooking the preserve. Second floor is finished with gleaming wood flooring including the stairs. Large master suit with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and great preserve view. Great location it the community, only steps from the beautiful community pool. Move in ready