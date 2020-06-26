10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

IF YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR A FABULOUS WESTCHASE RENTAL POOL HOME, THIS MAY BE JUST RIGHT FOR YOU! Come live in Tampa Bay’s premiere master-planned community in the highly sought-after neighborhood of the FORDS in WESTCHASE offering 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 3 CAR GARAGE, POOL and SPA! Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and granite counter work surfaces, SS appliances, pantry and a breakfast nook. Enjoy the popular 3-way split floor plan. A few other upgrades include wooden flooring and plantation shutters. Enjoy outdoor BRICK PAVED lanai space, pool and spa. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. LAWN AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT! AVAILABLE JANUARY 10, 2020 (can be flexible). Fantastic location! Walk to local restaurants, shops, playgrounds, Westchase Elementary, Davidson Middle school, and more! Enjoy all of the Westchase amenities including 2 Jr. Olympic size pools, tennis courts, parks & bike trails. Close to Costco, Blind Tiger Coffee Café, Marcos Pizza, Dry Cleaners, Golfing, Veterans Expressway, 20 minutes to Tampa International Airport, Downtown & just 30 minutes to our beautiful GULF BEACHES...you won't want to miss this one. Call and make your appointment NOW.