10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 9:16 AM

10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE

10605 Weybridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10605 Weybridge Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
IF YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR A FABULOUS WESTCHASE RENTAL POOL HOME, THIS MAY BE JUST RIGHT FOR YOU! Come live in Tampa Bay’s premiere master-planned community in the highly sought-after neighborhood of the FORDS in WESTCHASE offering 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 3 CAR GARAGE, POOL and SPA! Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and granite counter work surfaces, SS appliances, pantry and a breakfast nook. Enjoy the popular 3-way split floor plan. A few other upgrades include wooden flooring and plantation shutters. Enjoy outdoor BRICK PAVED lanai space, pool and spa. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. LAWN AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT! AVAILABLE JANUARY 10, 2020 (can be flexible). Fantastic location! Walk to local restaurants, shops, playgrounds, Westchase Elementary, Davidson Middle school, and more! Enjoy all of the Westchase amenities including 2 Jr. Olympic size pools, tennis courts, parks & bike trails. Close to Costco, Blind Tiger Coffee Café, Marcos Pizza, Dry Cleaners, Golfing, Veterans Expressway, 20 minutes to Tampa International Airport, Downtown & just 30 minutes to our beautiful GULF BEACHES...you won't want to miss this one. Call and make your appointment NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10605 WEYBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

