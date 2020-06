Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful one bedroom condo located in desirable lake chase community in Westchase. The community is gated and features 2 pools, fitness center, Club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, playground and a car care center. Just 2 minutes from West Park village shops and restaurants. This second floor unit has laminate wood floors and comes with a washer and dryer