10307 Seabridge Way

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool playground tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful Westchase Home with open floor plan. Spacious family room with sliders leading to a screen lanai. Dinning area with pass thru counter. Fully appointed kitchen with breakfast area. Master suite with his & hers walk-in closets, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity. Pristine home on cul-de-sac street with beautiful and serene water views from all main living areas and master bedroom! Custom 18 in Spanish porcelain tile on the diagonal & listello thresholds throughout! Cathedral/vaulted ceilings makes this home feel larger than it is! Sprinkler system on reclaimed water! Screened lanai provides spectacular water views for relaxing or entertaining! Westchase has its own golf course, parks, playgrounds, pavilions, 2 pools (1 heated!), soccer / tennis / volleyball courts and loads of restaurants, shopping and amenities. Close to Veterans Expressway and easy downtown, beaches, Airport, all commuting. A-rated schools.