All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 10307 Seabridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10307 Seabridge Way
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:44 PM

10307 Seabridge Way

10307 Seabridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

10307 Seabridge Way, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Westchase Home with open floor plan. Spacious family room with sliders leading to a screen lanai. Dinning area with pass thru counter. Fully appointed kitchen with breakfast area. Master suite with his & hers walk-in closets, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity. Pristine home on cul-de-sac street with beautiful and serene water views from all main living areas and master bedroom! Custom 18 in Spanish porcelain tile on the diagonal & listello thresholds throughout! Cathedral/vaulted ceilings makes this home feel larger than it is! Sprinkler system on reclaimed water! Screened lanai provides spectacular water views for relaxing or entertaining! Westchase has its own golf course, parks, playgrounds, pavilions, 2 pools (1 heated!), soccer / tennis / volleyball courts and loads of restaurants, shopping and amenities. Close to Veterans Expressway and easy downtown, beaches, Airport, all commuting. A-rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10307 Seabridge Way have any available units?
10307 Seabridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10307 Seabridge Way have?
Some of 10307 Seabridge Way's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10307 Seabridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
10307 Seabridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10307 Seabridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10307 Seabridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 10307 Seabridge Way offer parking?
No, 10307 Seabridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 10307 Seabridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10307 Seabridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10307 Seabridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 10307 Seabridge Way has a pool.
Does 10307 Seabridge Way have accessible units?
No, 10307 Seabridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10307 Seabridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10307 Seabridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10307 Seabridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10307 Seabridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestchase 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westchase Apartments with GaragesWestchase Apartments with Gyms
Westchase Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL
Gulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg