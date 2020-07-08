All apartments in Westchase
10125 DOWNEY LANE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

10125 DOWNEY LANE

10125 Downey Lane · No Longer Available
Westchase
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Location

10125 Downey Lane, Westchase, FL 33626
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Westchase Pool Home with spacious living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 3 car garage on a quiet street. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, and new appliances. The Master Suite includes wide plank wood floors, views of the pool and yard, with beautiful custom bathroom counters and custom closet system. The home has spacious family room, dining room, and living room that each have their defined space. The fenced in backyard has place to play and still the sparkling pool with Pebbletec finish and a pool safety fence. Included in the rent is pool and lawn service so just move in and enjoy Westchase Living. Westchase is a Golf Course Community with Two Swim and Tennis Centers, Parks, Paths, and a town center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 DOWNEY LANE have any available units?
10125 DOWNEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10125 DOWNEY LANE have?
Some of 10125 DOWNEY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10125 DOWNEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10125 DOWNEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 DOWNEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10125 DOWNEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10125 DOWNEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10125 DOWNEY LANE offers parking.
Does 10125 DOWNEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10125 DOWNEY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 DOWNEY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10125 DOWNEY LANE has a pool.
Does 10125 DOWNEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 10125 DOWNEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 DOWNEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10125 DOWNEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10125 DOWNEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10125 DOWNEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
