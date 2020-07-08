10125 DOWNEY LANE

Amenities

Beautiful Westchase Pool Home with spacious living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 3 car garage on a quiet street. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, and new appliances. The Master Suite includes wide plank wood floors, views of the pool and yard, with beautiful custom bathroom counters and custom closet system. The home has spacious family room, dining room, and living room that each have their defined space. The fenced in backyard has place to play and still the sparkling pool with Pebbletec finish and a pool safety fence. Included in the rent is pool and lawn service so just move in and enjoy Westchase Living. Westchase is a Golf Course Community with Two Swim and Tennis Centers, Parks, Paths, and a town center.