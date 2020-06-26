9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Cute 1 bed / 1 bath first floor condo unit with 1-car garage in the GATED Westchase community of Lake Chase Condos! Community surrounds a large lake with fountains, walking trail, benches and fishing pier. Resort-style amenities include TWO waterfront pools, Clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, sand volleyball, basketball court, putting green, playground & picnic areas w/ grills. Unit has tile floors throughout entry, living room, dining and kitchen. Crown molding in living room & dining. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, dishwasher, range & fridge. Laundry closet off dining includes full-size washer/dryer. HUGE storage room inside! Spacious bedroom suite with en suite bath with guest access, large walk-in closet and large garden soaking tub/shower combo. Community is in the heart of Westchase just down the road from the "downtown" area with a YMCA, restaurants and more! Close to community parks, walking/jogging/biking trails. You will love living here!