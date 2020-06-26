All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9208 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9208 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Cute 1 bed / 1 bath first floor condo unit with 1-car garage in the GATED Westchase community of Lake Chase Condos! Community surrounds a large lake with fountains, walking trail, benches and fishing pier. Resort-style amenities include TWO waterfront pools, Clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, sand volleyball, basketball court, putting green, playground & picnic areas w/ grills. Unit has tile floors throughout entry, living room, dining and kitchen. Crown molding in living room & dining. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, dishwasher, range & fridge. Laundry closet off dining includes full-size washer/dryer. HUGE storage room inside! Spacious bedroom suite with en suite bath with guest access, large walk-in closet and large garden soaking tub/shower combo. Community is in the heart of Westchase just down the road from the "downtown" area with a YMCA, restaurants and more! Close to community parks, walking/jogging/biking trails. You will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg