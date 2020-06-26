9208 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities
Cute 1 bed / 1 bath first floor condo unit with 1-car garage in the GATED Westchase community of Lake Chase Condos! Community surrounds a large lake with fountains, walking trail, benches and fishing pier. Resort-style amenities include TWO waterfront pools, Clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, sand volleyball, basketball court, putting green, playground & picnic areas w/ grills. Unit has tile floors throughout entry, living room, dining and kitchen. Crown molding in living room & dining. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, dishwasher, range & fridge. Laundry closet off dining includes full-size washer/dryer. HUGE storage room inside! Spacious bedroom suite with en suite bath with guest access, large walk-in closet and large garden soaking tub/shower combo. Community is in the heart of Westchase just down the road from the "downtown" area with a YMCA, restaurants and more! Close to community parks, walking/jogging/biking trails. You will love living here!