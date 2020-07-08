All apartments in Westchase
11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE

Location

11512 Crowned Sparrow Lane, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely Stunning, Townhome in gated community of Westlake. This beautiful End Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a large bonus room. The kitchen includes upgraded 42” shaker cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, Subway tile backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances and a huge walk in pantry. The open concept floor plan with spacious living and dining areas is perfect for entertaining. Sliding glass doors off the dining area lead to a covered/screened in Lanai. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom and bathroom with an upgraded frameless glass shower and quartz dual sink counters. As well as two more bedrooms, all with large walk-in closets and the large Bonus room. West Lake Townhomes is a beautiful GATED community with a swimming pool & zoned for excellent public schools! Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have any available units?
11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have?
Some of 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offers parking.
Does 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE has a pool.
Does 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have accessible units?
No, 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
