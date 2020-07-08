11512 CROWNED SPARROW LANE

Amenities

Absolutely Stunning, Townhome in gated community of Westlake. This beautiful End Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a large bonus room. The kitchen includes upgraded 42” shaker cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, Subway tile backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances and a huge walk in pantry. The open concept floor plan with spacious living and dining areas is perfect for entertaining. Sliding glass doors off the dining area lead to a covered/screened in Lanai. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom and bathroom with an upgraded frameless glass shower and quartz dual sink counters. As well as two more bedrooms, all with large walk-in closets and the large Bonus room. West Lake Townhomes is a beautiful GATED community with a swimming pool & zoned for excellent public schools! Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport.