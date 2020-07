Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly car wash area hot tub online portal

Azalea Village invites you to live life on your own terms. Azalea Village is situated perfectly in the tranquil Villages of West Palm Beach, just minutes from downtown, great restaurants and shopping. You'll have the best of Palm Beach right at your doorstep. Azalea Village offers great apartments, great service and the amenities you deserve - all at a location that is exactly where you want to be. Rest Assured - We care for you!