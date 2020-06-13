Apartment List
/
FL
/
west miami
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

392 Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6291 SW 10th St
6291 Southwest 10th Street, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1381 sqft
6291 SW 10th Street - Property Id: 293471 Location, location, location!!! Beautiful West Miami corner property that sits on an 8400 square foot lot that's close to supermarkets, shopping malls, and so much more! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, completely

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,545
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
3 Units Available
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,460
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6450 Southwest 8th Street
6450 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,481
450 sqft
FLOOR PLAN RANGE SIZE RANGE PRICE Studios One Bedroom From 450 Sq. Ft to 525 Sq. FT From 586 Sq. Ft to 750 Sq. Ft From $1481.to $1737 From $1686 to $2212 Two Bedrooms From 735 Sq. Ft to 1050 Sq.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
5901 SW 14th St
5901 Southwest 14th Street, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location! Location!! Location!!! Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single story corner pool home in desirable West Miami! This cozy home features ceramic & wood floors, washer & dryer, open patio overlooking the pool & fenced backyard! A+ Schools!!

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6426 SW 16th St
6426 Southwest 16th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful West Miami Modern Home on tree-lined street. Completely and tastefully renovated from bottom to top! 2 Bedrooms each with custom closet.One Spa inspired bathroom, new cabinets,glass shower, bidet-toilet combo.
Results within 1 mile of West Miami
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
6500 SW 7 St
6500 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
4 Rent, Brand New Lux Rentals Starting $1,695 - Property Id: 166383 Once you make Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami your home, regardless of the luxury apartment style you select as your home, you'll enjoy unlimited access to the amenities, at

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6700 Northwest 7th Street
6700 Northwest 7th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING Expand Your Definition of a Luxury Apartment Luxury Apartment Apartments for rent Miami What if you could live in our remarkable luxury apartment community and enjoy the diverse and distinctive amenities of condo living? What

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Terrace
2 Units Available
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
400 Flagami Blvd
400 Flagami Boulevard, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RECENTLLY REMODELED CORNER PROPERTY,,,ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (FPL, WATER, CABLE AND INTERNET),,,3BEDS / 1 BATH,,,NEW PORCELAIN FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOM, NEW APPLIANCES,,,CENTRALLY LOCTAED PROPERTY,,,MAIN HOUSE FOR RENT,,,3+ PARKING SPACES

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7115 SW 21st St
7115 SW 21st St, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location for this amazing remodeled duplex for rent! This is a very spacious 3/2 with a large kitchen and living areas, with a patio! Newer floors, bathrooms, closets, newer kitchen and appliances, even newer central A/C! The listing is

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6850 SW 29th st
6850 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2/2 in West Miami, spacious master bedroom, nice backyard with pool to entertain. water, pool manteinance and yard paid by landlord.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5795 SW 34th St
5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1717 Madrid St
1717 Madrid Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home featuring impeccable wood floors details throughout. Spacious living and dining areas. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, with center island and stove.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1701 S RED RD
1701 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A place to call home in a great location. Cozy 2/2, plus dining and florida room, eat-in kitchen large laundry room, covered porch; plenty of closet space; 1-car garage. Just painted indoor/outdoor, new laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
3240 SW 57th Ave
3240 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Biltmore Hotel and Nicklaus Children"s Hospital Area, Roomy 2 bedroom & 1 bath home in Schenley Park. Across from Coral Gables. All wood and tile floors throughout. Updated bathroom, Family and Formal Dining Rooms, New Central A/C.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
5635 SW 5th Ter
5635 Southwest 5th Terrace, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1253 sqft
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-full Bath, den/office living room, one story home perfectly located! Beautiful floors, SS appliances, great pantry. Close to supermarkets, restaurants, shops, banks, schools and airport.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6342 SW 23rd St
6342 Southwest 23rd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Charming,renovated home For Rent in central location 3BR/2BA plus 1/1 in law suite w/separate entrance, It features spacious open floor plan in common areas,laminate flooring through out,updated kitchen w/granite counter top & SS appliances,new roof

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1711 S Red Rd
1711 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Coral Gables charmer with a large covered terrace and fenced backyard! Perfect for small families situated central to everything and walking distance to Publix. Enjoy having tile floors throughout, SS kitchen and a well sized living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Miami, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Miami renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

West Miami 1 BedroomsWest Miami 2 BedroomsWest Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Miami 3 BedroomsWest Miami Accessible ApartmentsWest Miami Apartments with Balcony
West Miami Apartments with GarageWest Miami Apartments with GymWest Miami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Miami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Miami Apartments with Parking
West Miami Apartments with PoolWest Miami Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Miami Pet Friendly PlacesWest Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FL
South Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College