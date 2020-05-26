All apartments in West Miami
6450 Southwest 8th Street
6450 Southwest 8th Street

6450 Southwest 8th Street · (305) 467-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6450 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL 33144
West Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1481 · Avail. now

$1,481

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
FLOOR PLAN
RANGE SIZE
RANGE PRICE
Studios
One Bedroom
From 450 Sq. Ft to 525 Sq. FT
From 586 Sq. Ft to 750 Sq. Ft
From $1481.to $1737
From $1686 to $2212
Two Bedrooms
From 735 Sq. Ft to 1050 Sq. Ft
From $2038 to $2450

LEASING INFORMATION:

Lease Term:?12 - 16 months available

Application Fee:?$150 per applicant, non-refundable

Administrative Fee:?$300 per apartment, non-refundable

Security Deposit:?$99 with approved credit.
?*Additional deposits may apply depending on credit history
?
Pet Policy:?$500 pet fee, per pet, non-refundable / $25 Monthly pet rent, per pet.
*Maximum two pets, max weight 75 lbs. combined, restricted breeds

Parking:?1 free parking space for all unit types, $50.00 tandem or $100.00 single space monthly for additional parking.

Utilities:?Resident is responsible for payment of electric, water/sewer, internet, cable and trash.

Trash Fee:?$25.00

Monthly Pets Fee:?$5:00

Rental Insurance:?Residents are required to carry $100,000 liability coverage renters insurance. **Documents are required prior to move-in**
You can easily sign up for Renters Insurance by visiting https://erenterplan.com/

Income Requirement: Applicant(s) Income Must meet 2.5 times the Monthly Rent.
Accepted forms of Income are the following (One applies to each applicant):
1 Month of Recent Consecutive Paystubs from Employer
Certified Accountant Letter with Past Year Income Tax.
If Self Employed- Corporation printout from Sunbiz, Income Tax Return from Past Year.
Offer letter if Applicable with Most Recent Income Tax.

Pricing Starting from:
Studios, 1/1, 1+De, 2/2 and 2+ Den
Studios starting from $1481-$1737
1x1s starting from $1686- $2242
2x2s starting from $2038-$2450

Application Fees: $150 P/P (Non-refundable)
Administration Fee: $300(Non-refundable)
Specials: We are currently offering 2 month free on all floor plans with a credited application fee and administration fee at move in. w

(RLNE5618330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6450 Southwest 8th Street have any available units?
6450 Southwest 8th Street has a unit available for $1,481 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6450 Southwest 8th Street have?
Some of 6450 Southwest 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6450 Southwest 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6450 Southwest 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6450 Southwest 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6450 Southwest 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Miami.
Does 6450 Southwest 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6450 Southwest 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 6450 Southwest 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6450 Southwest 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6450 Southwest 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6450 Southwest 8th Street has a pool.
Does 6450 Southwest 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 6450 Southwest 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6450 Southwest 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6450 Southwest 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6450 Southwest 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6450 Southwest 8th Street has units with air conditioning.
