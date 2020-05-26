6450 Southwest 8th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub internet access

FLOOR PLAN

RANGE SIZE

RANGE PRICE

Studios

One Bedroom

From 450 Sq. Ft to 525 Sq. FT

From 586 Sq. Ft to 750 Sq. Ft

From $1481.to $1737

From $1686 to $2212

Two Bedrooms

From 735 Sq. Ft to 1050 Sq. Ft

From $2038 to $2450



LEASING INFORMATION:



Lease Term:?12 - 16 months available



Application Fee:?$150 per applicant, non-refundable



Administrative Fee:?$300 per apartment, non-refundable



Security Deposit:?$99 with approved credit.

?*Additional deposits may apply depending on credit history

?

Pet Policy:?$500 pet fee, per pet, non-refundable / $25 Monthly pet rent, per pet.

*Maximum two pets, max weight 75 lbs. combined, restricted breeds



Parking:?1 free parking space for all unit types, $50.00 tandem or $100.00 single space monthly for additional parking.



Utilities:?Resident is responsible for payment of electric, water/sewer, internet, cable and trash.



Trash Fee:?$25.00



Monthly Pets Fee:?$5:00



Rental Insurance:?Residents are required to carry $100,000 liability coverage renters insurance. **Documents are required prior to move-in**

You can easily sign up for Renters Insurance by visiting https://erenterplan.com/



Income Requirement: Applicant(s) Income Must meet 2.5 times the Monthly Rent.

Accepted forms of Income are the following (One applies to each applicant):

1 Month of Recent Consecutive Paystubs from Employer

Certified Accountant Letter with Past Year Income Tax.

If Self Employed- Corporation printout from Sunbiz, Income Tax Return from Past Year.

Offer letter if Applicable with Most Recent Income Tax.



Pricing Starting from:

Studios, 1/1, 1+De, 2/2 and 2+ Den

Application Fees: $150 P/P (Non-refundable)

Administration Fee: $300(Non-refundable)

Specials: We are currently offering 2 month free on all floor plans with a credited application fee and administration fee at move in. w



(RLNE5618330)