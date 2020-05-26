6450 Southwest 8th Street

Amenities
FLOOR PLAN
RANGE SIZE
RANGE PRICE
Studios
One Bedroom
From 450 Sq. Ft to 525 Sq. FT
From 586 Sq. Ft to 750 Sq. Ft
From $1481.to $1737
From $1686 to $2212
Two Bedrooms
From 735 Sq. Ft to 1050 Sq. Ft
From $2038 to $2450
LEASING INFORMATION:
Lease Term:?12 - 16 months available
Application Fee:?$150 per applicant, non-refundable
Administrative Fee:?$300 per apartment, non-refundable
Security Deposit:?$99 with approved credit.
?*Additional deposits may apply depending on credit history
?
Pet Policy:?$500 pet fee, per pet, non-refundable / $25 Monthly pet rent, per pet.
*Maximum two pets, max weight 75 lbs. combined, restricted breeds
Parking:?1 free parking space for all unit types, $50.00 tandem or $100.00 single space monthly for additional parking.
Utilities:?Resident is responsible for payment of electric, water/sewer, internet, cable and trash.
Trash Fee:?$25.00
Monthly Pets Fee:?$5:00
Rental Insurance:?Residents are required to carry $100,000 liability coverage renters insurance. **Documents are required prior to move-in**
You can easily sign up for Renters Insurance by visiting https://erenterplan.com/
Income Requirement: Applicant(s) Income Must meet 2.5 times the Monthly Rent.
Accepted forms of Income are the following (One applies to each applicant):
1 Month of Recent Consecutive Paystubs from Employer
Certified Accountant Letter with Past Year Income Tax.
If Self Employed- Corporation printout from Sunbiz, Income Tax Return from Past Year.
Offer letter if Applicable with Most Recent Income Tax.
Specials: We are currently offering 2 month free on all floor plans with a credited application fee and administration fee at move in. w
(RLNE5618330)