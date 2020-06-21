All apartments in West Miami
6291 SW 10th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6291 SW 10th St

6291 Southwest 10th Street · (305) 431-4717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6291 Southwest 10th Street, West Miami, FL 33144
West Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6291 SW 10th Street - Property Id: 293471

Location, location, location!!! Beautiful West Miami corner property that sits on an 8400 square foot lot that's close to supermarkets, shopping malls, and so much more! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, completely gated, and impact windows and doors. Updated all wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, formal living room, enclosed terrace. A 2015 roof and Move-In Ready!
If you would like to see this rental or a similar rental to this one, please feel free to contact me. Fernando Fernandez, Mr.305 Realtor, (305) 431-4717, Mr305Realtor.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293471
Property Id 293471

(RLNE5833563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6291 SW 10th St have any available units?
6291 SW 10th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6291 SW 10th St have?
Some of 6291 SW 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6291 SW 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
6291 SW 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6291 SW 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6291 SW 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 6291 SW 10th St offer parking?
No, 6291 SW 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 6291 SW 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6291 SW 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6291 SW 10th St have a pool?
No, 6291 SW 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 6291 SW 10th St have accessible units?
No, 6291 SW 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6291 SW 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6291 SW 10th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6291 SW 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6291 SW 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
