2211 Ludlam Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2211 Ludlam Rd

2211 Ludlam Rd · (305) 399-4435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL 33155
West Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1320 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit GREAT 1 BED 1 BATH! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit GREAT 2 BED 2 BATH! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!!
Low move in costs!!

Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information!

Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information!

New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't need social for rent. Fast approval from 24/72 hours.
Studio, 1 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms available!!!

Don't miss this opportunity
contact this number 305-399-4435 for more information and schedule an appointment

awesome amenities included:
lush tropical pool deck with waterfall feature
hotel- inspired sundeck with spa and private cabanas
health and fitness club with state -of-the-art cardio equipment and free weights
yoga and spin studio with on – demand fitness programing
resident lounge complet with cyber café and gaming zone
jogging trail adjoining bark park and tot lot playground
interactive co-working spaces
all fresco dining and grilling areas
profsional, friendly on site management
easy online rent payments and maintenance requests
rooftop lounge with outdoor theater
co-ed sauna and steam room

(RLNE5816032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Ludlam Rd have any available units?
2211 Ludlam Rd has 3 units available starting at $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 2211 Ludlam Rd have?
Some of 2211 Ludlam Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Ludlam Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Ludlam Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Ludlam Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Ludlam Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Ludlam Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Ludlam Rd does offer parking.
Does 2211 Ludlam Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Ludlam Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Ludlam Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2211 Ludlam Rd has a pool.
Does 2211 Ludlam Rd have accessible units?
No, 2211 Ludlam Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Ludlam Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Ludlam Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 Ludlam Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2211 Ludlam Rd has units with air conditioning.
