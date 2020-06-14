Apartment List
175 Apartments for rent in Viera West, FL with garage

Viera West apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Capron Ridge West
1 Unit Available
5344 Buckboard Drive
5344 Buckboard Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1989 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF CAPRON TRACE! WALKING DISTANCE TO MANETEE ELEMENTARY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
3501 Funston Circle
3501 Funston Circle, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1407 sqft
Turnkey lakefront rental opportunity! Lovey fully funished 2 bedroom plus office, 2 bathroom home in guard gated 55+ community of Heritage Isle. Open floor plan with large kitchen, great room and separate dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5428 Duskywing Drive
5428 Duskywing Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1692 sqft
Lakefront three bedroom, two bath home with open floor plan and tile throughout. Community has its own park, tennis courts and pool. Small dog under 20 lbs will be considered. No cats please.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6915 Renshaw Drive
6915 Renshaw Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1962 sqft
55+ Community of Heritage Isle.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8654 Eola Court
8654 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1902 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the quiet and private neighborhood in Wickham Lakes subdivision in Viera.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sonoma at Viera
1 Unit Available
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Capron Trace
1 Unit Available
3585 Fodder Drive
3585 Fodder Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Immaculate Beautiful Home in desirable Capron Trace. Three spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths plus Florida Room overlooking the water views. Fully fenced in yard Plus screened-in paver patio for relaxing. Will be freshly painted on the inside.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6908 Mcgrady Drive
6908 Mcgrady Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2087 sqft
Wonderful four bedroom in Heritage Isle for rent.. Home has three full baths and a two car attached garage. This is the premier 55 plus adult active community in Brevard. Rental period is one year minimum.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2242 Rodina Drive
2242 Rodina Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2849 sqft
STYLISH HOME available for lease in one of West Viera's most exciting communities, Arrivas Village! One of the largest models available on a corner lot with 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2-car + golf cart garage, front balcony, and an oversized courtyard

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6436 Klein Lane
6436 Klein Lane, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1407 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH THAT IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED AND CARED FOR. ENJOY SOME OF THE BEST AMENITIES IN THIS 55+ GATED COMMUNITY. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 1 CAR GARAGE, SCREENED IN PATIO, WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5747 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5747 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1911 sqft
This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and plenty of open space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5976 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5976 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1911 sqft
You’ve found your dream home! This newly remodeled home has an open floor plan and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Viera West
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2323 Addington Circle
2323 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1464 sqft
Available Now! 2 bedroom plus bonus room (can be used as an office or flex)., 2 Bath Lakefront home in the Viera East Golf Course Community of Addington. Split open floor plan with a large bright kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4331 Collingtree Drive
4331 Collingtree Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2476 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4/3 located in desirable Viera North. This large home with spacious open floor plan backs up to the serene golf course and is perfect for that early morning cup of coffee, or early evening cocktail.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Two bedroom two bath with one car garage! First floor entry and first floor garage. Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bayhill at Viera East
1 Unit Available
2406 Deercroft Drive
2406 Deercroft Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1902 sqft
4 Bedroom in sought after East Viera. Lakefront property with a breezy screen patio to enjoy. Bright and open kitchen overlooking the family room. Living and dining combination too. Master suite with soaking tub and separate shower.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Viera West, FL

Viera West apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

