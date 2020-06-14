Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

187 Apartments for rent in Viera East, FL with garage

Viera East apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 of 15

Viera North
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.

1 of 7

Viera North
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2323 Addington Circle
2323 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1464 sqft
Available Now! 2 bedroom plus bonus room (can be used as an office or flex)., 2 Bath Lakefront home in the Viera East Golf Course Community of Addington. Split open floor plan with a large bright kitchen.

1 of 11

Viera North
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.

1 of 14

Bayhill at Viera East
Bayhill at Viera East
1 Unit Available
2406 Deercroft Drive
2406 Deercroft Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1902 sqft
4 Bedroom in sought after East Viera. Lakefront property with a breezy screen patio to enjoy. Bright and open kitchen overlooking the family room. Living and dining combination too. Master suite with soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 20

Viera North
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1821 Long Iron Drive
1821 Long Iron Drive, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1326 sqft
Spacious unit ready in mid-June! This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Viera East
Verified

1 of 17

Highlands of Viera East
$
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified

1 of 41

Ventura at Turtle Creek
$
23 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Verified

1 of 43

The Artisan at Viera
$
26 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified

1 of 80

Centre Pointe
$
30 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified

1 of 2

Olea at Viera
$
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.

1 of 14

Ashwood Lakes
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3853 San Miguel Lane
3853 San Miguel Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1861 sqft
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom home with a great screened in patio overlooking the water. The community boasts a swimming pool, playground, tennis and a basketball court. Easy access to 95 and close to shoppng in the Avenues in Viera.

1 of 48

Chelsea Park
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
443 Cobblewood Drive
443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2033 sqft
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan

1 of 16

Chelsea Park
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 7

1097 Acappella Drive
1 Unit Available
1097 Acappella Drive
1097 Acappella Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2602 sqft
Long term rental opportunity. This elegantly upgraded home in upscale Coral Springs HOA. This house has 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, with an oversized den and a 3-car garage, 169 SF court yard/porch, & 393 SF screened patio hurricane shutters.

1 of 13

Viera Central
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8654 Eola Court
8654 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1902 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the quiet and private neighborhood in Wickham Lakes subdivision in Viera.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.

1 of 44

Sonoma at Viera
Sonoma at Viera
1 Unit Available
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.

1 of 23

Capron Ridge
Capron Ridge
1 Unit Available
1759 Tullagee Avenue
1759 Tullagee Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1807 sqft
Gated community with lawn care included! You don't want to miss out on this wonderful home. Clean, Light and Bright with a great easterly exposure. Has tile and bamboo flooring throughout.

1 of 31

Viera North
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4331 Collingtree Drive
4331 Collingtree Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2476 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4/3 located in desirable Viera North. This large home with spacious open floor plan backs up to the serene golf course and is perfect for that early morning cup of coffee, or early evening cocktail.

1 of 37

Capron Ridge
Capron Ridge
1 Unit Available
1489 O'Conner Avenue
1489 O'conner Avenue, Brevard County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2484 sqft
Roomy 4 bedroom home in gated Capron Ridge. Open floor plan, lake view, great counter space in kitchen with breakfast bar. The home has new AC, new carpet, and indoor laundry room, with plenty of closet space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Two bedroom two bath with one car garage! First floor entry and first floor garage. Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit.

1 of 10

Ashwood Lakes
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3870 La Flor Drive
3870 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
This beautiful well maintained home is a must see. Great location for NASA, Military or Central Brevard residence. Set in a quiet neighborhood with great schools. Private and a community pool, garage, appliances. Tenant occupied until 6/20/20.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2242 Rodina Drive
2242 Rodina Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2849 sqft
STYLISH HOME available for lease in one of West Viera's most exciting communities, Arrivas Village! One of the largest models available on a corner lot with 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2-car + golf cart garage, front balcony, and an oversized courtyard
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Viera East, FL

Viera East apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

