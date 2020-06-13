Apartment List
/
FL
/
west melbourne
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

127 Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
15 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Melbourne Village Gardens
1 Unit Available
419 Daniel Drive
419 Daniel Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1179 sqft
Application pending 5/11/2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2000 Stratford Pointe Drive
2000 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Very nice, clean house in convenient location. Nice size fenced in yard & screened porch. Washer/dryer included in rent. Walk across to community pool. Close to restaurants, shopping, beach, etc.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hidden Heights
1 Unit Available
171 Secret Drive
171 Secret Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2022 sqft
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage in a desirable community Hidden Heights on a small lake with lots of tranquility. This home features an open floor plan with a large living and dining area, large master bedroom and bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1627 sqft
Spacious 4bedroom/2bath/2car garage LAKEFRONT home in desirable Stratford Pointe. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & fans. Porch with beautiful view of lake. Close to FIT, shopping, restaurants, & beaches.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Laila Park Estates
1 Unit Available
211 W Laila Drive
211 West Laila Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1884 sqft
Ready move-in home 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom with 1372 sqft in main living plus over 500 sqft spacious family room with 3rd bathroom in the back and very large screened porch behind FR.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
310 Tortuga Way
310 Tortuga Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3099 sqft
Don't miss this grand home. Over 3,000 sq ft! Brand new granite in kitchen,new wood like tile floors. All rooms are large. 4 big bedrooms plus a loft and a 13 x 13.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1420 sqft
6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL APPLIANCES, TV/DVR, ETC. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, PLUS Loft With Beamed/Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Screened Balcony - Overlooking Tennis Courts and Pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
223 San Paulo Circle
223 San Paulo Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Unit on second floor. Laminate flooring was put last year. Very convenient location, close to shopping mall, schools, restaurants. Community has pool, tennis courts and laundry facility.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Eastwood Heritage Oaks
1 Unit Available
2078 Maeve Circle
2078 Maeve Circle, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1902 sqft
Newer Large 4BR/2BA/2GA West Melbourne Heritage Oaks. 1905 liv. sq ft (appx) home . Gated community w/community pool. Large Living Room, Family Room and Dining area. 5 min walk to A rated Schools. Beautiful Kitchen w/Corian countertops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
164 Murano Drive
164 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1995 sqft
Enjoy the privileged LOCATION of this 2018 Villas of West Melbourne 4 bedrooms and 2,5 bathrooms home , in a peaceful neighborhood and very close to the Melbourne Square Mall, Restaurants and Shops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
173 Murano Drive
173 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1298 sqft
2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE IN THE VILLAS OF WEST MELBOURNE - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is in a gated community and is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and downtown Melbourne.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE
2750 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1433 sqft
Welcome to 2750 Stratford Pointe Dr Melbourne FL 32904 You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded, spacious, beautifully landscaped lawn, while the

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Manchester Lakes
1 Unit Available
3922 Joslin Way
3922 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous home with views of lake and preserve - READY to move-in and enjoy! Builder's most popular plan features four large bedrooms plus loft to hang out and enjoy movies/games.

1 of 15

Last updated February 21 at 04:03am
Manchester Lakes
1 Unit Available
3582 Joslin Way
3582 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Lawncare Included!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of West Melbourne. Great open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances and a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
938 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT W/ GARAGE * TILE THROUGHOUT * UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS * BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING * SCREEN ENCLOSED PORCH OVERLOOKING GREEN AREA * NEWER A/C COMPRESSOR * GATED COMMUNITY * FULLY LOADED ON AMENITIES * Enjoy the tennis

1 of 17

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
101 San Paulo Circle
101 San Paulo Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1220 sqft
GREAT UPDATED CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR.CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN AND HARRIS, GRUMMAN, GE LOCKHEED, EMBRAER, HEALTH FIRST AND MORE.WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX. EXTRA PARKING FOR YOUR BOAT OR TRAILER.
Results within 1 mile of West Melbourne
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,002
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1398 Heide Avenue
1398 Heide Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1268 sqft
CUTE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NW PALM BAY. TILE THROUGHOUT HOME. GALLEY KITCHEN. INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. OPEN PARKING. SLIDERS TO BACK PATIO NOT COVERED OVERLOOKING BIG BACKYARD. VERY PRIVATE LOCATED AT THE END OF A DEAD END STREET.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1335 Olden Avenue
1335 Olden Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Palm Bay.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
598 N Wickham Road
598 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
620 sqft
Cute and comfortable fully furnished1st floor condo including washer and dryer in unit. All utilities included. There is a large private patio for outdoor living. Community pool. Assigned parking.
City Guide for West Melbourne, FL

The City of West Melbourne did not charge property taxes for 40 years until recently instating them in 2005. Hopefully they didn't collect 40 years of back taxes!

West Melbourne was created not as an original town, but as a place in Brevard County that did not want to be annexed into Melbourne, Florida. Founders created their own city, and for almost 50 years, the city didn't charge property taxes, but rather "fees" to help fund their government. This changed in 2005, but West Melbourne remains a beautiful almost-beach town and an idyllic place to live on the east coast of Florida. West Melbourne is not right on the water, but its just a few miles from Melbourne, which is, and Palm Bay, a beautiful Florida beach. People in West Melbourne can enjoy that beach-life feeling without having to pay beachfront prices for their property. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Melbourne, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Melbourne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

West Melbourne 1 BedroomsWest Melbourne 2 BedroomsWest Melbourne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Melbourne 3 BedroomsWest Melbourne Accessible ApartmentsWest Melbourne Apartments with Balcony
West Melbourne Apartments with GarageWest Melbourne Apartments with GymWest Melbourne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Melbourne Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Melbourne Apartments with Parking
West Melbourne Apartments with PoolWest Melbourne Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Melbourne Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Melbourne Furnished ApartmentsWest Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FL
Micco, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College