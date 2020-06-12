/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
17 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Eastwood Heritage Oaks
1 Unit Available
2078 Maeve Circle
2078 Maeve Circle, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer Large 4BR/2BA/2GA West Melbourne Heritage Oaks. 1905 liv. sq ft (appx) home . Gated community w/community pool. Large Living Room, Family Room and Dining area. 5 min walk to A rated Schools. Beautiful Kitchen w/Corian countertops.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
160
160 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3/2 furnished apartment First floor lake view Located west of I75 in Miramar . Includes utility except electricity. Great for students, relocation, vacation .
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hidden Heights
1 Unit Available
171 Secret Drive
171 Secret Drive, West Melbourne, FL
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage in a desirable community Hidden Heights on a small lake with lots of tranquility. This home features an open floor plan with a large living and dining area, large master bedroom and bath.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Stratford Pointe Drive
2000 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Very nice, clean house in convenient location. Nice size fenced in yard & screened porch. Washer/dryer included in rent. Walk across to community pool. Close to restaurants, shopping, beach, etc.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westbrooke
1 Unit Available
2616 Kendrick Court
2616 Kendrick Court, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2030 sqft
This home has a great open floor plan, with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, family, dinning, nook, kitchen, Florida room & laundry. New roof, recently painted inside. Walking distance to schools There's a community pool. Owner will consider small pets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
Spacious 4bedroom/2bath/2car garage LAKEFRONT home in desirable Stratford Pointe. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & fans. Porch with beautiful view of lake. Close to FIT, shopping, restaurants, & beaches.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Laila Park Estates
1 Unit Available
211 W Laila Drive
211 West Laila Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1884 sqft
Ready move-in home 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom with 1372 sqft in main living plus over 500 sqft spacious family room with 3rd bathroom in the back and very large screened porch behind FR.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2410 Stratford Pointe Drive
2410 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
Great house in a great neighborhood. Close to schools & shopping. Freshly painted. Kitchen cabinets being updated shortly. Pond view.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
310 Tortuga Way
310 Tortuga Way, West Melbourne, FL
Don't miss this grand home. Over 3,000 sq ft! Brand new granite in kitchen,new wood like tile floors. All rooms are large. 4 big bedrooms plus a loft and a 13 x 13.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
164 Murano Drive
164 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
Enjoy the privileged LOCATION of this 2018 Villas of West Melbourne 4 bedrooms and 2,5 bathrooms home , in a peaceful neighborhood and very close to the Melbourne Square Mall, Restaurants and Shops.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Canova Park
1 Unit Available
529 Edward Road
529 Edward Road, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1634 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE
2750 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1433 sqft
Welcome to 2750 Stratford Pointe Dr Melbourne FL 32904 You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded, spacious, beautifully landscaped lawn, while the
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Manchester Lakes
1 Unit Available
3922 Joslin Way
3922 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL
Gorgeous home with views of lake and preserve - READY to move-in and enjoy! Builder's most popular plan features four large bedrooms plus loft to hang out and enjoy movies/games.
1 of 15
Last updated February 21 at 04:03am
Manchester Lakes
1 Unit Available
3582 Joslin Way
3582 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL
Lawncare Included!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of West Melbourne. Great open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances and a large eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of West Melbourne
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carriage Gate
1 Unit Available
1306 Potenza Dr
1306 Potenza Dr, Brevard County, FL
1306 Potenza Dr Available 08/01/20 NEW! - This is your chance to rent a Brand new home! This 4 bed 2 bath home was completed in May 2020 by KB homes and has a 5 star energy rating certification.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
3810 Aria Drive
3810 Aria Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1529 sqft
3810 ARIA DRIVE - Single-story 3BD/2BA home is fashioned with a formal dining room/living room, ceiling fans throughout, and central cooling/heating.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
788 Rostock Cir NW
788 Rostock Circle Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1968 sqft
Palm Bay Home for Rent - Property Id: 288820 Lot Size: 0.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1240 Goode Dr NE
1240 Goode Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
Newly updated immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bath home home and ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful Palm Bay home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, formal living and dining areas and an attached 2 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1398 Heide Avenue
1398 Heide Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1268 sqft
CUTE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NW PALM BAY. TILE THROUGHOUT HOME. GALLEY KITCHEN. INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. OPEN PARKING. SLIDERS TO BACK PATIO NOT COVERED OVERLOOKING BIG BACKYARD. VERY PRIVATE LOCATED AT THE END OF A DEAD END STREET.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1335 Olden Avenue
1335 Olden Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Palm Bay.
