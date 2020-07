Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly updated and remodeled rental home in Hammock Lakes. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new carpets in all the bedrooms. Tile in the baths and plank flooring in the main living areas. Screened and trussed patio with tile flooring for outdoor enjoyment and entertaining. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted interiors & exterior.Interior laundry room plus 2 car garage. Yard is partially fenced. Great location close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Easy access to I95.