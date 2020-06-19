419 Daniel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Application pending 5/11/2020. Rare find in the quiet and beautiful neighborhood of Melbourne Village Gardens! This 1 story duplex with an attached garage is the last unit on the dead end street, making it the most private and having the longest driveway for your parking convenience. All tile for easy sanitizing and clean up! The home is nicely painted, the cathedral ceilings make this place so grand, and both bedrooms have their own separate bathrooms which are connected to the rooms. Thereare spacious linen closets and the master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The screened in rear porch creates a peaceful retreat and there is also a privacy fence! Conveniently located minutes from I-95, shopping, restaurants and so much more to make your life easier! Come see it today! Please call Kelly Rodano for a showing appointment at 321-960-7933. Thank you!