West Melbourne, FL
419 Daniel Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 3:51 PM

419 Daniel Drive

419 Daniel Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 Daniel Drive, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Melbourne Village Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application pending 5/11/2020. Rare find in the quiet and beautiful neighborhood of Melbourne Village Gardens! This 1 story duplex with an attached garage is the last unit on the dead end street, making it the most private and having the longest driveway for your parking convenience. All tile for easy sanitizing and clean up! The home is nicely painted, the cathedral ceilings make this place so grand, and both bedrooms have their own separate bathrooms which are connected to the rooms. Thereare spacious linen closets and the master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The screened in rear porch creates a peaceful retreat and there is also a privacy fence! Conveniently located minutes from I-95, shopping, restaurants and so much more to make your life easier! Come see it today! Please call Kelly Rodano for a showing appointment at 321-960-7933. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Daniel Drive have any available units?
419 Daniel Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 419 Daniel Drive have?
Some of 419 Daniel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Daniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
419 Daniel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Daniel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 419 Daniel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Melbourne.
Does 419 Daniel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 419 Daniel Drive does offer parking.
Does 419 Daniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Daniel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Daniel Drive have a pool?
No, 419 Daniel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 419 Daniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 419 Daniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Daniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Daniel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Daniel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Daniel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
