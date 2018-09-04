3922 Joslin Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Gorgeous home with views of lake and preserve - READY to move-in and enjoy! Builder's most popular plan features four large bedrooms plus loft to hang out and enjoy movies/games. Huge laundry/craft/project room with lots of counter space and cabinets. Beautiful kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite tops, and stunning backsplash features open bar area overlooking the family room and backyard views. Truss covered porch with lake/preserve views PLUS fenced yard will have you spending family fun time outdoors. This sought-after West Melbourne neighborhood is in a prime location with easy access to West Melbourne Landings and Melbourne Square Mall. Close to schools, beautiful parks, medical services, and within minutes to river and beaches. MUST SEE home updated and upgraded throughout.