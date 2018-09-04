All apartments in West Melbourne
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:50 PM

3922 Joslin Way

3922 Joslin Way · (305) 505-2114
Location

3922 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Manchester Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous home with views of lake and preserve - READY to move-in and enjoy! Builder's most popular plan features four large bedrooms plus loft to hang out and enjoy movies/games. Huge laundry/craft/project room with lots of counter space and cabinets. Beautiful kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite tops, and stunning backsplash features open bar area overlooking the family room and backyard views. Truss covered porch with lake/preserve views PLUS fenced yard will have you spending family fun time outdoors. This sought-after West Melbourne neighborhood is in a prime location with easy access to West Melbourne Landings and Melbourne Square Mall. Close to schools, beautiful parks, medical services, and within minutes to river and beaches. MUST SEE home updated and upgraded throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Joslin Way have any available units?
3922 Joslin Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3922 Joslin Way have?
Some of 3922 Joslin Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Joslin Way currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Joslin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Joslin Way pet-friendly?
No, 3922 Joslin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Melbourne.
Does 3922 Joslin Way offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Joslin Way does offer parking.
Does 3922 Joslin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Joslin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Joslin Way have a pool?
No, 3922 Joslin Way does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Joslin Way have accessible units?
No, 3922 Joslin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Joslin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 Joslin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 Joslin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3922 Joslin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
