2653 Vining Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

PARTIALLY FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE IN WESTBROOKE! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2-car garage. Large Great Room with vaulted ceilings that looks out on the lanai and oversized back yard. Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and a spacious Master Bath with double sinks. Huge eat-in kitchen with new refrigerator, lots of cabinets, and a peninsula with space for barstools. New AC and new washer & dryer. Step out onto Wingate Blvd, which features lots of trees and leads to Wingate Park, Playground and Tennis Courts, with beautiful biking and dog-walking trails. The community pool features nice lake views, lounge areas, and a large pavilion. Shopping, restaurants, A+ schools, and the library are all close by. Pet friendly owners and flexible lease options available. CALL TODAY!!