All apartments in West Melbourne
Find more places like 2653 Vining Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Melbourne, FL
/
2653 Vining Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

2653 Vining Street

2653 Vining Street · (321) 779-0210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Melbourne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2653 Vining Street, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Westbrooke

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
PARTIALLY FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE IN WESTBROOKE! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2-car garage. Large Great Room with vaulted ceilings that looks out on the lanai and oversized back yard. Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and a spacious Master Bath with double sinks. Huge eat-in kitchen with new refrigerator, lots of cabinets, and a peninsula with space for barstools. New AC and new washer & dryer. Step out onto Wingate Blvd, which features lots of trees and leads to Wingate Park, Playground and Tennis Courts, with beautiful biking and dog-walking trails. The community pool features nice lake views, lounge areas, and a large pavilion. Shopping, restaurants, A+ schools, and the library are all close by. Pet friendly owners and flexible lease options available. CALL TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2653 Vining Street have any available units?
2653 Vining Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2653 Vining Street have?
Some of 2653 Vining Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2653 Vining Street currently offering any rent specials?
2653 Vining Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2653 Vining Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2653 Vining Street is pet friendly.
Does 2653 Vining Street offer parking?
Yes, 2653 Vining Street offers parking.
Does 2653 Vining Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2653 Vining Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2653 Vining Street have a pool?
Yes, 2653 Vining Street has a pool.
Does 2653 Vining Street have accessible units?
No, 2653 Vining Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2653 Vining Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2653 Vining Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2653 Vining Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2653 Vining Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2653 Vining Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr
West Melbourne, FL 32904
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle
West Melbourne, FL 32904
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr
West Melbourne, FL 32904

Similar Pages

West Melbourne 1 BedroomsWest Melbourne 2 Bedrooms
West Melbourne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Melbourne 3 Bedrooms
West Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLRockledge, FLFort Pierce, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FL
Indialantic, FLBithlo, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLLakewood Park, FLUnion Park, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLUniversity, FLCocoa Beach, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FLGifford, FLSatellite Beach, FLConway, FLMelbourne Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLVero Beach South, FLViera East, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLSebastian, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity