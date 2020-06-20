211 W Laila Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters ceiling fan extra storage carpet

Ready move-in home 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom with 1372 sqft in main living plus over 500 sqft spacious family room with 3rd bathroom in the back and very large screened porch behind FR. No carpet, easy maintained flooring with tile floor in all living area, laminate floor in all 3 bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter top, breakfast bar, inside laundry. Partial fence and extra storage shed in back. Very close to shopping, dining,, mall, I-95, Northrop Grumman, Harris, airport, hospital. Rent includes none, tenant is responsible for flower bed, lawn/exterior maintenance, pest control, and all utilities.