Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:50 PM

211 W Laila Drive

211 West Laila Drive · (321) 537-5996
Location

211 West Laila Drive, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Laila Park Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1884 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Ready move-in home 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom with 1372 sqft in main living plus over 500 sqft spacious family room with 3rd bathroom in the back and very large screened porch behind FR. No carpet, easy maintained flooring with tile floor in all living area, laminate floor in all 3 bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter top, breakfast bar, inside laundry. Partial fence and extra storage shed in back. Very close to shopping, dining,, mall, I-95, Northrop Grumman, Harris, airport, hospital. Rent includes none, tenant is responsible for flower bed, lawn/exterior maintenance, pest control, and all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 W Laila Drive have any available units?
211 W Laila Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 W Laila Drive have?
Some of 211 W Laila Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 W Laila Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 W Laila Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 W Laila Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 W Laila Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Melbourne.
Does 211 W Laila Drive offer parking?
No, 211 W Laila Drive does not offer parking.
Does 211 W Laila Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 W Laila Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 W Laila Drive have a pool?
No, 211 W Laila Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 W Laila Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 W Laila Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 W Laila Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 W Laila Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 W Laila Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 W Laila Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
