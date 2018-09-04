173 Murano Drive

Amenities

2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE IN THE VILLAS OF WEST MELBOURNE - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is in a gated community and is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and downtown Melbourne. Open floor plan, split bedroom, formal dining room and large family room. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Beautiful lake views. Tile floors in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Two car garage, warranted washer and dryer in unit and back porch complete this "must see" unit.



Head east on New Haven Avenue, turn right into Villas of West Melbourne/Murano Drive. Right across New Haven Avenue from the Melbourne Square Mall.



