All apartments in West Melbourne
Find more places like 173 Murano Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Melbourne, FL
/
173 Murano Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

173 Murano Drive

173 Murano Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Melbourne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

173 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL 32904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE IN THE VILLAS OF WEST MELBOURNE - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is in a gated community and is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and downtown Melbourne. Open floor plan, split bedroom, formal dining room and large family room. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Beautiful lake views. Tile floors in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Two car garage, warranted washer and dryer in unit and back porch complete this "must see" unit.

Head east on New Haven Avenue, turn right into Villas of West Melbourne/Murano Drive. Right across New Haven Avenue from the Melbourne Square Mall.

(RLNE2943797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Murano Drive have any available units?
173 Murano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Melbourne, FL.
What amenities does 173 Murano Drive have?
Some of 173 Murano Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Murano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
173 Murano Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Murano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Murano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 173 Murano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 173 Murano Drive does offer parking.
Does 173 Murano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 Murano Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Murano Drive have a pool?
No, 173 Murano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 173 Murano Drive have accessible units?
No, 173 Murano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Murano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Murano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Murano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Murano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle
West Melbourne, FL 32904
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr
West Melbourne, FL 32904
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr
West Melbourne, FL 32904

Similar Pages

West Melbourne 1 BedroomsWest Melbourne 2 Bedrooms
West Melbourne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Melbourne Dog Friendly Apartments
West Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FL
Micco, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College