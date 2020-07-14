Rent Calculator
All apartments in West Little River
Find more places like 425 NW 83rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
West Little River, FL
/
425 NW 83rd St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
425 NW 83rd St
425 Northwest 83rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Little River
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
425 Northwest 83rd Street, West Little River, FL 33150
West Little River
Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE AND OPEN SPACE WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. PRIVATE YARD. BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS CENTRALLY LOCATED WELL MAINTAINED.
REQUIRES ASSOCIATION APPROVAL PRIOR TO MOVE IN WITH UNDER 30 DAY POLICE REPORT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 NW 83rd St have any available units?
425 NW 83rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Little River, FL
.
Is 425 NW 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
425 NW 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 NW 83rd St pet-friendly?
No, 425 NW 83rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Little River
.
Does 425 NW 83rd St offer parking?
No, 425 NW 83rd St does not offer parking.
Does 425 NW 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 NW 83rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 NW 83rd St have a pool?
No, 425 NW 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 425 NW 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 425 NW 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 425 NW 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 NW 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 NW 83rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 NW 83rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
