2946 Birchcreek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2946 Birchcreek Dr

2946 Birchcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2946 Birchcreek Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
- This beautiful well maintained corner town home in gated community of Silver leaf at Seven Oaks! This is a ready to move in unit, with 3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse boasts granite counters in bathroom and kitchen, backslash in kitchen, water softener and filtration system, laundry room, lots of storage space in garage, screened lanai. Great schools, close to mall, hospital, I-75, and close proximity to Tampa outlet mall, and all amenities of the area of Wesley chapel has to offer.

(RLNE4448687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 Birchcreek Dr have any available units?
2946 Birchcreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 2946 Birchcreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2946 Birchcreek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 Birchcreek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2946 Birchcreek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 2946 Birchcreek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2946 Birchcreek Dr offers parking.
Does 2946 Birchcreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2946 Birchcreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 Birchcreek Dr have a pool?
No, 2946 Birchcreek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2946 Birchcreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2946 Birchcreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 Birchcreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2946 Birchcreek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2946 Birchcreek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2946 Birchcreek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
