2946 Birchcreek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

- This beautiful well maintained corner town home in gated community of Silver leaf at Seven Oaks! This is a ready to move in unit, with 3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse boasts granite counters in bathroom and kitchen, backslash in kitchen, water softener and filtration system, laundry room, lots of storage space in garage, screened lanai. Great schools, close to mall, hospital, I-75, and close proximity to Tampa outlet mall, and all amenities of the area of Wesley chapel has to offer.



(RLNE4448687)