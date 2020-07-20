27447 Kirkwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you THOUSANDS! Your backyard oasis awaits you! Nestled in the established community of Seven Oaks you will find this beautiful custom-built home featuring 4 bed, 3.5 bath, large bonus room, SOLAR HEATED POOL w/ summer kitchen ideal for entertaining. Split floor plan offers all bedrooms on floor level and a large bonus room upstairs with it's own half bath, ideal for additional family room, guest space, playroom, media room, you name it. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, custom cabinetry w/ wine rack, tiled back splash, center island and energy efficient appliances. As you enter, to your left behind French doors you have the office space with hard wood floors. Tile throughout the wet areas and carpet in all bedrooms and living room. The Spacious master suite offers a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, over sized tiled shower and large walk in closet. Open the pocket sliders to relax or entertain under the covered lanai with summer kitchen overlooking the pool with cascading waterfall, gas fire pit and conservation. The backyard is fully fenced and the 2- car garage is equipped with extra depth for more storage ability. This home is one of a kind and closet proximity to shopping, dining in the heart of Wesley Chapel and close to I-75.



