All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 27447 Kirkwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
27447 Kirkwood Circle
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:53 AM

27447 Kirkwood Circle

27447 Kirkwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Seven Oaks
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

27447 Kirkwood Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you THOUSANDS! Your backyard oasis awaits you! Nestled in the established community of Seven Oaks you will find this beautiful custom-built home featuring 4 bed, 3.5 bath, large bonus room, SOLAR HEATED POOL w/ summer kitchen ideal for entertaining. Split floor plan offers all bedrooms on floor level and a large bonus room upstairs with it's own half bath, ideal for additional family room, guest space, playroom, media room, you name it. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, custom cabinetry w/ wine rack, tiled back splash, center island and energy efficient appliances. As you enter, to your left behind French doors you have the office space with hard wood floors. Tile throughout the wet areas and carpet in all bedrooms and living room. The Spacious master suite offers a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, over sized tiled shower and large walk in closet. Open the pocket sliders to relax or entertain under the covered lanai with summer kitchen overlooking the pool with cascading waterfall, gas fire pit and conservation. The backyard is fully fenced and the 2- car garage is equipped with extra depth for more storage ability. This home is one of a kind and closet proximity to shopping, dining in the heart of Wesley Chapel and close to I-75.

Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27447 Kirkwood Circle have any available units?
27447 Kirkwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27447 Kirkwood Circle have?
Some of 27447 Kirkwood Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27447 Kirkwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
27447 Kirkwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27447 Kirkwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 27447 Kirkwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 27447 Kirkwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 27447 Kirkwood Circle offers parking.
Does 27447 Kirkwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27447 Kirkwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27447 Kirkwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 27447 Kirkwood Circle has a pool.
Does 27447 Kirkwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 27447 Kirkwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 27447 Kirkwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 27447 Kirkwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27447 Kirkwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 27447 Kirkwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg