1720 HUBBELLL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool internet access

FREE WIFI WITH SPECTRUM! WONDERFUL NEW TOWNHOME IN BEST SCHOOL DISTRICT.ONLY 2 BLOCKS FROM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. ON CONSERVATION-END UNIT-SCREENED BACK PORCH-DOUBLE DRIVEWAY. GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABINETS. LOFT AREA FOR A OFFICE/PLAY/KID STUDY ROOM. WASHER/DRYER UP BY BEDROOMS FOR EASE. CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS. WALK TO REC CENTER FOR FAMILY ENJOYMENT. EXCLUSIVE ULTRIFI COMMUNITY.CLUBHOUSE WITH FITNESS CENTER-LAP STYLE POOL-MULTIPURPOSE SPORTS COURTS-TOT LOT-OPEN PLAY AREA-MILES OF NATURE TRAILS--7 MONTH LEASE ALLOWED-OR LONG TERM.CALL TO VIEW-THESE TOWNHOMES DO NOT LAST IN WESLEY CHAPEL!