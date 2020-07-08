FREE WIFI WITH SPECTRUM! WONDERFUL NEW TOWNHOME IN BEST SCHOOL DISTRICT.ONLY 2 BLOCKS FROM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. ON CONSERVATION-END UNIT-SCREENED BACK PORCH-DOUBLE DRIVEWAY. GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABINETS. LOFT AREA FOR A OFFICE/PLAY/KID STUDY ROOM. WASHER/DRYER UP BY BEDROOMS FOR EASE. CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS. WALK TO REC CENTER FOR FAMILY ENJOYMENT. EXCLUSIVE ULTRIFI COMMUNITY.CLUBHOUSE WITH FITNESS CENTER-LAP STYLE POOL-MULTIPURPOSE SPORTS COURTS-TOT LOT-OPEN PLAY AREA-MILES OF NATURE TRAILS--7 MONTH LEASE ALLOWED-OR LONG TERM.CALL TO VIEW-THESE TOWNHOMES DO NOT LAST IN WESLEY CHAPEL!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD have any available units?
1720 HUBBELLL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD have?
Some of 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1720 HUBBELLL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.