1720 HUBBELLL ROAD
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

1720 HUBBELLL ROAD

1720 Hubbell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Hubbell Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
FREE WIFI WITH SPECTRUM! WONDERFUL NEW TOWNHOME IN BEST SCHOOL DISTRICT.ONLY 2 BLOCKS FROM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. ON CONSERVATION-END UNIT-SCREENED BACK PORCH-DOUBLE DRIVEWAY. GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABINETS. LOFT AREA FOR A OFFICE/PLAY/KID STUDY ROOM. WASHER/DRYER UP BY BEDROOMS FOR EASE. CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS. WALK TO REC CENTER FOR FAMILY ENJOYMENT. EXCLUSIVE ULTRIFI COMMUNITY.CLUBHOUSE WITH FITNESS CENTER-LAP STYLE POOL-MULTIPURPOSE SPORTS COURTS-TOT LOT-OPEN PLAY AREA-MILES OF NATURE TRAILS--7 MONTH LEASE ALLOWED-OR LONG TERM.CALL TO VIEW-THESE TOWNHOMES DO NOT LAST IN WESLEY CHAPEL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD have any available units?
1720 HUBBELLL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD have?
Some of 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1720 HUBBELLL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD offers parking.
Does 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD has a pool.
Does 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 HUBBELLL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

