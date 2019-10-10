All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
8311 Olympia Court - 1

8311 Olympia Court · No Longer Available
Location

8311 Olympia Court, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available October 1st. 2 bedroom, 2/1 Bathroom condo in the heart of Longwood/Wekiva Springs area. Bedrooms are en-suite, with their own walk-in closets, full bathrooms and extra vanity area. Living room / dining room combo with sliding doors leading to screened in large balcony overlooking the lush landscape. Separate, spacious kitchen with breakfast area and window. Half guest bathroom conveniently located at entrance hallway next to laundry room and spacious storage closet. All ceramic tile flooring. Fresh paint throughout. Quiet and private. Sabal Point community is well established and with a lot to offer, walking distance to schools, restaurants, banks, post office, farmers market and shopping centers. Unit is steps away from community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Minutes from I-4, Route 434.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 Olympia Court - 1 have any available units?
8311 Olympia Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 8311 Olympia Court - 1 have?
Some of 8311 Olympia Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 Olympia Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Olympia Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 Olympia Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8311 Olympia Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8311 Olympia Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8311 Olympia Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 8311 Olympia Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 Olympia Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 Olympia Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8311 Olympia Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 8311 Olympia Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8311 Olympia Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 Olympia Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8311 Olympia Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 Olympia Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8311 Olympia Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
