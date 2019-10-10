8311 Olympia Court - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available October 1st. 2 bedroom, 2/1 Bathroom condo in the heart of Longwood/Wekiva Springs area. Bedrooms are en-suite, with their own walk-in closets, full bathrooms and extra vanity area. Living room / dining room combo with sliding doors leading to screened in large balcony overlooking the lush landscape. Separate, spacious kitchen with breakfast area and window. Half guest bathroom conveniently located at entrance hallway next to laundry room and spacious storage closet. All ceramic tile flooring. Fresh paint throughout. Quiet and private. Sabal Point community is well established and with a lot to offer, walking distance to schools, restaurants, banks, post office, farmers market and shopping centers. Unit is steps away from community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Minutes from I-4, Route 434.

