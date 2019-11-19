All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
425 Summit Ridge Pl #201
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

425 Summit Ridge Pl #201

425 Summit Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
Medith Manor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

425 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Upgraded 3 BR condo granite counters, tile floors , pool, gated, zoned for Lake Brantley HS - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a viewing.

Available Immediately

Totally upgraded with tile floors throughout, newly refaced cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, etc.

You won't want to miss this great condo in a great location. With 1600 square feet it has an open floor plan with a huge family room. There is a screened porch overlooking a conservation area. The master is large and has 2 closets. The community pool is lakeside and it is zoned for all A rated schools including Lake Brantley HS.

Application Fee is $45 per adult. There is a $100 Administrative Fee due upon lease signing.

**Please TEXT Chris at 321-277-7609 for more info and showings

(RLNE2372347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 have any available units?
425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 have?
Some of 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 currently offering any rent specials?
425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 is pet friendly.
Does 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 offer parking?
No, 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 does not offer parking.
Does 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 have a pool?
Yes, 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 has a pool.
Does 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 have accessible units?
No, 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Summit Ridge Pl #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Accessible Apartments
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Pool
Wekiwa Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach