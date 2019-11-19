425 Summit Ridge Pl #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Upgraded 3 BR condo granite counters, tile floors , pool, gated, zoned for Lake Brantley HS - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a viewing.



Available Immediately



Totally upgraded with tile floors throughout, newly refaced cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, etc.



You won't want to miss this great condo in a great location. With 1600 square feet it has an open floor plan with a huge family room. There is a screened porch overlooking a conservation area. The master is large and has 2 closets. The community pool is lakeside and it is zoned for all A rated schools including Lake Brantley HS.



Application Fee is $45 per adult. There is a $100 Administrative Fee due upon lease signing.



**Please TEXT Chris at 321-277-7609 for more info and showings



(RLNE2372347)